CEO sold her house, liquidated 401(k) to start a beauty tech company—then she got a 6-figure ‘Shark Tank’ offer

Seven years ago, Dawn Myers saw Lori Greiner invest in a woman-owned hair company on ABC's "Shark Tank."

She felt inspired, and started her own hair company catering to curls and coils. Today, Myers is the founder and CEO of Washington D.C.-based The Most, a parent company for brands Richualist and The Most Curls. And on Friday's episode of the show, she snagged a six-figure investment offer of her own.

On the show, Myers pitched her $400 thermal hair infuser called The Mint, which she said detangles and distributes heated conditioners and gels throughout a user's strands. It uses coffee pod-like cartridges, which retail for $6 each or $36 for a monthly 6-pack subscription.

The 38-year-old wanted $150,000 for 10% of The Mint, which she says took five years to perfect.

"I ended up selling my home," she said. "I eventually would liquidate my 401(k) so that we could build this product."

Myers, a lawyer by training, said her lack of beauty, tech and engineering experience made it hard to attract investors.

"I put together this really rudimentary prototype [in 2017] and I started applying to accelerators and incubators and pitch competitions," said Myers, adding: "Everybody who I went to said, 'There's no way you can make this.'"

Her pursuit for funding got harder in January 2022, when she was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer. She ultimately raised $1.1 million in venture capital while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy treatments, a Richualist spokesperson tells CNBC Make It.