Barbara Corcoran made a $200,000 'Shark Tank' offer on one condition: Power to revamp the CEO's entire business

Angie Cella was a "Shark Tank" investor's perfect candidate, according to the show's judges: a big dreamer and go-getter with a powerful backstory.

The only catch, the investors said on Friday's episode of the ABC show: Cella's business needed a major overhaul, and Barbara Corcoran wanted to be the woman for the job.

Cella and her daughter Cambria went on the show to pitch Blinger, a patented hair styling tool that uses medical-grade adhesive to add crystals and pearls to your strands. An adult version retails at $49.99, and a kids' version sells for $29.99.

The Avondale, Pennsylvania-based entrepreneur said the idea came to her in a dream in 2014. Creating a prototype took four years and put her $1.7 million in debt, she added: "I couldn't get any more loans and no one wanted to invest."

Cella sold her house to cover the costs, she said — moving herself and her four children into a rented townhome, while working virtually with a factory in China to bring Blinger to life.

By the time of filming last year, the product was projected to bring in $4.2 million in annual sales, Cella said. She asked the show's investor judges for $200,000, in exchange for 5% of her product, which she sold through a parent company she named GEMC².

But her backstory's twists and turns weren't over yet.