How overcoming the fear of failure helped Steve Jobs, Tim Ferriss and Bill Gates succeed

One of the late Jobs' primary motivations in achieving success, albeit morbid, was realizing that one day he would die. In comparison, failure seemed like nothing. The tech guru even calls death "the single best invention in life" in a 2005 commencement speech.

"Remembering that I'll be dead soon is the most important tool I've ever encountered to help me make the big choices in life," he says. "All fear of embarrassment or failure — these things just fall away in the face of death, leaving only what is truly important."

Apple's late founder is arguably the poster child for transitioning from failure to success: The tech mastermind dropped out of college, launched a business, got kicked out of it and later rejoined when it was failing.

Each failure, however, brought Jobs one step closer to Apple's success. The business, which may soon be valued at $1 trillion, has become an iconic brand and was listed as the world's largest tech company, according to Forbes.