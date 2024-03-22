Mark Cuban says this common leadership style is a toxic trait: 'Trust the process or fix what's broken'

For the most part, Mark Cuban is firmly anti-micromanaging.

The 65-year-old billionaire entrepreneur weighed in on the common leadership style in a recent post on social media network X. If you find yourself constantly micromanaging the people around you, something's wrong, Cuban noted.

The only exception, he added: When you're early in a process — think building a brand-new startup or training a new employee — sweating every small detail can help.

"Micromanage early. Trust the process or fix what's broken if you always have to micromanage," Cuban wrote in his March 11 post.

Cuban's post was a response to a thread about counterintuitive leadership principles written by Ofek Lavian, CEO of financial tech company Forage. In that thread, Lavian referenced a 20VC podcast episode from last year featuring Shopify CEO and co-founder Tobi Lütke, who embraced micromanaging.

"There is probably no singular idea that has destroyed more business value on planet earth than the idea that micromanagement is bad," Lütke said. It's a part of "being responsible for everyone," and it can help supervisors mitigate mistakes before they happen, he added.

But while micromanaging may ease a boss' peace of mind, it can contribute to a toxic work environment.

Seventy-three percent of workers consider micromanagement to be the biggest workplace red flag, saying it contributes to negative and anxious feelings, according to an August 2023 survey from job platform Monster. Forty-six percent said they'd leave their job because of it.