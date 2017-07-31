VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

3 ways to dress for success at work, according to a Wall Street stylist

A scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" starring Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: Thewolfofwallstreet.com
A scene from "The Wolf of Wall Street" starring Leonardo DiCaprio

We've all heard the saying: Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.

"Your style reflects what you and your company project," top Wall Street stylist Jacci Jaye tells CNBC Make It.

Jaye, who has worked with many C-Suite execs, high-power attorneys and financiers, says that the biggest problem her clients express is creating a "coherent executive presence."

To begin, she normally has her clients choose a style icon by asking them: "Whose style do you like that is in line with yourself?"

Here are three pieces of advice she has for anyone looking to boost their work wardrobe and career:

Get suits tailored

With so many articles of clothing that one must take into account, it can be daunting to perfect an executive look, especially for those who have no interest in fashion.

Jaye suggests first picking up some clothing staples based on your body type and height. Both men and women should have a well-tailored suit, says Jaye.

Why tailored? Because having a correctly fitted suit gives off that executive presence. Clothing that is not properly tailored can appear sloppy and unkempt.

Jaye adds that a costly suit does not automatically give off an authoritative look. "You can buy an expensive suit but if it's not tailored, it can look very cheap and vice-versa," Jaye tells CNBC Make It.

Gabe Ginsberg | Getty

Spend money on key pieces

Jaye suggests that men spend the most money on shoes, belts and a watch because that's what most people pay attention to. "Men in particular always take notice of other men's watches in the boardroom," she says.

Women, on the other hand, should invest in quality shoes and a nice handbag.

She adds that these smaller items can really pull a look together and can be worn for years because they are less based on fashion trends.

Don't let the clothes distract

For women who choose to wear jewelry, the items they buy should be "uncluttered and look very clean," Jaye says.

Men who want to wear loud colors or patterns should wear them as an accent, for example, a colorful tie or pocket square. "Don't wear head-to-toe neon," she says.

Fashion stylist
Tom Merton | Getty Images

Jaye tells CNBC Make It that it's common for her clients to spend about $20,000 per year on professional clothing, which she believes is a worthy investment for those at the top.

"First, you never know who you're going to run into," says Jaye about the top Wall Street execs she styles. "And remember, you're setting the look for the whole company. What you're wearing should be reflective of that and how you want the company to be viewed."

