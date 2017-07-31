3 ways to dress for success at work, according to a Wall Street stylist

We've all heard the saying: Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.

"Your style reflects what you and your company project," top Wall Street stylist Jacci Jaye tells CNBC Make It.

Jaye, who has worked with many C-Suite execs, high-power attorneys and financiers, says that the biggest problem her clients express is creating a "coherent executive presence."

To begin, she normally has her clients choose a style icon by asking them: "Whose style do you like that is in line with yourself?"

Here are three pieces of advice she has for anyone looking to boost their work wardrobe and career: