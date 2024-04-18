Don't use these 3 types of phrases in your resume, says ex-Google recruiter

Recruiters are busy people. They've got "typically about 20 to 30 positions open, truckloads of resumes they have to wade through and folks they have to meet and interview," says Simon Taylor, former Disney recruiter and author of the leadership book "Build Smart." It stands to reason if a resume has any red flags whatsoever, they'll move onto the next one immediately. When you're writing yours, you'll want to make sure it meets their criteria and doesn't give them a reason to pass on your candidacy. Here are three phrases former Google recruiter and current CEO of salary data company FairComp, Nolan Church, recommends avoiding.

'Coordinated meetings with X'

To begin with, under each job title, avoid writing a list of tasks that you took at the job. "I don't give a s--- about your tasks," Church says. The day-to-day duties of your job like emailing with your boss or creating your quarterly goals do not give a concrete sense of what you accomplished and how you helped the business move forward. "The one I see all the time that just blows my mind is 'coordinated meetings with X,'" Church says. "There's literally no business impact for coordinating meetings," he says. Think, instead, of what you did that truly benefitted the business, like booking new clients or exceeding sales goals, and use specific numbers to illustrate it.

A 'word salad' of keywords

Career experts recommend using keywords from the job description to prove you meet the role's criteria. But many jobseekers go too far. People tend to "have this word salad based off of what the [job description] says," says Church. If a marketing job calls for implementing strategic marketing, refining the company's messaging platforms and engaging stakeholders, for example, a jobseeker might wrongly include every one of those terms in one sentence. Create a rule for yourself when you're writing the bullets under your job titles: "You're not allowed to use more than one keyword in a sentence," says Church.

Sentences that are more than '25 words'