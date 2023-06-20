Companies are starting to care more about skills than degrees — here’s how to still make your resume stand out

Skills-based hiring is becoming increasingly popular among companies, while formal qualifications like degrees are becoming less important Xavier Lorenzo | Moment | Getty Images

Skills-based hiring is becoming increasingly popular among companies, while formal qualifications like degrees are becoming less important — especially as labor markets remain tight. Many firms are still struggling to fill roles, and the way they currently approach hiring might be making this even more challenging, Sue Duke, vice president and head of global public policy at LinkedIn, told CNBC Make It. "The difficulties we face as we struggle to fill roles, weather economic shifts, and create a diverse and resilient workforce will only grow unless we change our approach to finding and nurturing talent," Duke said. One way companies are changing their approach is by focusing more on skills, rather than qualifications like college degrees or previous work experience. According to LinkedIn data shared with CNBC Make It, 45% of companies are now explicitly using skills-related metrics to find candidates, 12% more than a year ago. Daniel Pell, vice president and country manager for the U.K. and Ireland at HR tool Workday, has also noticed a shift. "HR has shifted to a skills-based economy," Pell told CNBC Make It.

How skills-based hiring works

Hiring based on skills can have a wide range of benefits both for workers and employers, Duke said. "Our research showed a skills-first approach could increase the global talent pool by nearly ten-fold. And a larger talent pool means less competition with other companies over the same candidates," she said. But the benefits are thought to go beyond expanding the number of available candidates. According to Workday's Pell, skills-based organizations are "far more likely to outperform their traditional counterparts" when it comes to innovation, efficiency, and adaptability. The trend has been boosted by new artificial intelligence and machine learning products, Pell said, as those can help companies identify the right candidates. Another major benefit for both workers and employers is that skills-based hiring can be vital for building a more diverse workforce. "It levels the playing field for workers who may have been overlooked," Duke said. This includes people who have not attended or completed university, women, and younger generations. "For example, in jobs where women are underrepresented, the proportion of women in the talent pool could increase 24% more than it would for men, which leads to more women being hired," she said. This also increases opportunities for job-seekers, as well as making the job application process more transparent, according to Duke. Companies that focus on skills also often provide development opportunities to their employees, Pell said. That means workers have more opportunities to grow and add to their existing skillset, helping them be successful long term, he said.

Tailoring your resume