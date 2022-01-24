A child psychologist shares the type of praise that 'holds kids back from building resilience and confidence'

Most parents think of giving any type of praise as an instant motivation boost. But that's not always the case when it comes to children. In fact, several studies have found that when teachers give feedback to students, they convey messages that affect the students' opinions of themselves and how capable — or incapable — they are of academic achievement. And as a child psychologist, I've found that certain types of praise can do more harm than good to a child's independence, learning drive, self-confidence and resilience.

How praise impacts your child's mindset

Carol Dweck, a psychologist and professor at Stanford University, has been studying the impact of praise on children for decades. In her research, she identified two core mindsets — or beliefs — about one's own traits. These mindsets shape how people approach challenges: Fixed mindset: The belief that one's abilities are carved in stone and predetermined at birth. Growth mindset: The belief that one's skills and qualities can be cultivated through effort and perseverance. People with a fixed mindset, she found, tend to ignore feedback, give up easily and measure success by comparing themselves to others. In contrast, those with a growth mindset are more likely to embrace challenges and make self-to-self comparisons.

Focus more on praising the process, not the outcome

By praising the process ("I love how you were very thoughtful about the colors you chose!"), and not the outcome ("The colors in your drawing are beautiful! You've got a good eye."), is what helps children develop a growth mindset, according to Dweck. When parents praise the outcome, it holds kids back from developing resilience, confidence and a desire to learn new things.

The goal is to support your children's learning strategies and show them how those strategies can lead to success. Imagine two kids on a track team. The first kid is a passionate runner, while the second is less athletic. The kid who loves running exerts minimal effort at practice and still wins first place in almost every track meet. The second kid pushes himself, but is discouraged by the fact that he hasn't had a win. To praise the process, the parent of the natural runner should acknowledge her skill without providing excessive celebration or praise. This will help her feel supported without suggesting that her innate ability is the primary factor in determining her success. The parents of the less athletic child should praise him for his hard work and perseverance. This helps him maintain his self-esteem and stay motivated to succeed.

Teach that failure creates opportunity