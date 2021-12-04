Here's what makes 'positive parenting' different from the rest—and why an expert says it's her 'favorite parenting style'

These days, there's no shortage of parenting styles. But after working with thousands of families for more than 20 years, I've found positive parenting to be one of the most effective — and my personal favorite. Unlike authoritarian parenting, which places high expectations on children with little responsiveness, or uninvolved parenting, where there is little nurturance or guidance, positive parenting is an empathy-based approach that involves techniques such as praise and firm compassion — rather than shouting, hostility, shaming or leveraging rewards. In fact, studies have found that when parents resort to constant yelling or nagging, they typically end up feeling frustrated, angry and then guilty afterward. The kids, in turn, may feel frustrated and angry, too, and continue to misbehave. In the end, very little changes, and the cycle is likely to repeat.

What is positive parenting?

Positive parenting isn't a new framework. It's been around since the 1920s (then called "positive discipline"), but really took off in the 1990s when influential American psychologist Martin Seligman popularized the field of positive psychology. Parents who practice positive parenting don't use harsh punishment to correct problematic behavior. Instead, they proactively fulfill their kids' emotional needs through positive interactions. When practiced early, I've seen that it can even help prevent bad behavior from happening in the first place.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Key traits of positive parenting Amy McCready | CNBC Make It

According to Caley Arzamarski, a proponent of positive parenting and psychologist specializing in child therapy, positive parenting essentially encourages parents to "catch kids being good" and give more positive feedback, instead of always focusing on bad behavior.

Why psychologists support positive parenting

Some parents worry that positive parenting is too fluffy, arguing that children won't learn to interpret and react to negative emotions if parents don't help them to see it, which may not serve them well later in life. However, psychologists have found that positive parenting can promote children's confidence and provide them with the tools needed to make good choices. It also nurtures their self-esteem, creativity, belief in the future and ability to get along with others. Of course, no parent is perfect. Karin Coifman, a psychologist at Kent State University who studies the importance of emotions, acknowledges that constantly projecting positivity is unrealistic, especially with challenging children. At some point, "you're going to get overwhelmed" and have to "express your concerns," she says. "And that's okay, too."

How to practice positive parenting