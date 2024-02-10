Harvard psychologist: The No. 1 phrase I've seen 'destroy' relationships—it creates a 'power discrepancy'

So many unhealthy relationship dynamics are fueled by poor communication skills.

As a Harvard-trained psychologist who has spent 20 years working with couples, I've found that the most damaging way to communicate with your partner is with contempt.

Contempt is the belief that a person is beneath you, worthless, or deserving of scorn and ridicule. When someone feels contempt for their partner, they feel justified in humiliating, embarrassing, or hurting them.

One phrase that reflects contempt, and that I've seen destroy relationships the most, is: "I wish we'd never met."

Here are some other phrases that contempt might show up in:

"You've ruined my life."

"You're a nuisance."

"I don't care about what you think or how you feel."

"You're pathetic."

"You're not worth my time."

"You owe me. I've put up with you for years."

"If we didn't have kids, I would have left you by now."

"You disgust me."

"No one else would want you."

Contempt can also be communicated through non-verbal gestures, like dismissive body language or dramatic eye-rolls.

All of this serves to demean the other person and create a power discrepancy. It can ultimately ruin the foundation of a healthy romantic connection and lead to lower relationship satisfaction.