This is the No. 1 way to raise a resilient kid, new study says

There is a behemoth of research on what leads a child to be more resilient than their peers: the presence of at least one stable caregiver, a sense of self-efficacy, learning to cope with stress.

A new study shows that creativity can also lead kids to become more resilient.

Specific literary techniques, such as perspective-shifting, counterfactual, or "what if," thinking, and causal, or "why," thinking can help kids learn how to deal with difficulties in real life, according to a study published by The Ohio State University in the Journal of Creativity.

"There are concerns about the resiliency of American children in the wake of COVID-19 and this sense that many kids are having a hard time in school and in life," Angus Fletcher, lead author of the study and english professor at The Ohio State University, told ScieneDaily.com.

"Creativity training can help kids come up with a second plan when things aren't working out for them."