66% of parents say they feel isolated and lonely, new survey shows

Even parents, a demographic that is notoriously deprived of alone time, are not immune to the ongoing loneliness epidemic.

About two-thirds, 66%, of parents said the demands of child-rearing sometimes or frequently make them feel lonely and isolated, according to a new survey by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Researchers polled 250 parents between the ages of 30 and 49.

The best way to combat this experience is to prioritize social connection, says Kate Gawlik, an associate clinical professor at The Ohio State University College of Nursing and a researcher on parental burnout who designed the survey.

"Find a parent group or have a parent-child class where you are going to be seeing the same people over and over again," she says. "That's how connection is formed. It can't just be one event."