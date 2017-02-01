Tesla Motors is now, officially, just Tesla

Tesla Motors has now officially renamed itself Tesla, reflecting the company's expansion beyond cars into lithium ion batteries and solar energy.

The name change was expected after the company shortened its web address in June of 2016.

The change comes days after the company cut the ribbon on a large battery storage installment at a power station in southern California, to store energy for use during peak hours. Tesla sells its large Powerpack batteries to utilities and large commercial customers, its Powerwall to residential customers and smaller businesses, and sells solar power products, following its acquisition of SolarCity.