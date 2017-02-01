    BREAKING:  Trump’s first housing move tanks mortgage applications 3.2%

    Bonds

    US Treasurys move lower, economic data and Fed in focus

    Bond traders at CME Group
    Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors focused on a slew of economic data.

    The Federal Reserve is meeting Wednesday although it is not expected to raise rates but it could turn sentiment. The Fed could continue to hold the line that rates are likely to rise three times this year, which could be negative for bonds.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4680 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0744 percent.


    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    On the data front, Wednesday will see ADP payrolls and Markit manufacturing PMI for January released before 9.45 ET. ISM Manufacturing, and construction spending are both scheduled for 10 a.m ET with vehicle sales also due to be released throughout the trading day.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.64 a barrel on Wednesday morning, up 0.16 percent, while U.S. crude was around $52.90 a barrel, up 0.17 percent.

    Oil prices stabilized after Russia joined OPEC in cutting production although increased drilling activity in the U.S. capped gains.

    — CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    AGG
    ---
    BND
    ---