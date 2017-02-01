US Treasurys move lower, economic data and Fed in focus

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Wednesday morning as investors focused on a slew of economic data.



The Federal Reserve is meeting Wednesday although it is not expected to raise rates but it could turn sentiment. The Fed could continue to hold the line that rates are likely to rise three times this year, which could be negative for bonds.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.4680 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0744 percent.