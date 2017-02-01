Watch CNBC's expert panel instantly analyze the Fed's rate decision

Watch CNBC's Federal Reserve guest panel react to the central bank's decision Wednesday to not raise rates.

"I think the longer the Fed goes on and delays rate hikes ... they're setting themselves up for when they start to talk about things like reducing the size of the balance sheet, I don't think the market is really ready to absorb a reduction," Guggenheim Partners' Scott Minerd said. "I don't think the market is pricing for that right now."



