What you can learn from Johnny Depp and his money managers

There's a lot you can learn from Johnny Depp's legal spat with the firm that managed his money.

The actor is making headlines this week after his former business managers countersued him on Tuesday, alleging that his extravagant spending led to his recent financial woes, according to published reports.

Depp's business management firm, The Management Group, filed its countersuit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming Depp snapped up 14 homes, a 150-foot yacht and other costly toys.