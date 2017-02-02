The latest data from the ETF market shows that investors were a little less 'America first' in January than they were in a record-setting December.

Investors poured more than $40 billion into ETFs in January, still a big month, but for a change the U.S. stock market wasn't running away with post-election investing dollars. December had set a monthly record for ETF flows, at $60 billion.

January was notable for investors balancing their bets. Overseas stocks and bonds received investments at a level that was close to U.S. stocks. The $15.5 billion that came into U.S. stocks ETFs in January was well below the $47 billion taken in by these funds in December, according to monthly flows data from FactSet Research. In January, international stock ETFs and bond ETFs almost kept pace, each taking in more than $12 billion from investors.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 had outflows of $1.6 billion, leading the losers in January.