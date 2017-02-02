    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asia shares are likely to open lower, following global markets lower close overnight as investors continue to eye tension between U.S. President Donald Trump and other country leaders.

    Recent media reports have surfaced transcripts of Trump's conversations with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, that had the U.S. leader warning he was ready to send U.S. troops to stop "bad hombres down there" unless the Mexican military does more to control them.

    Trump's conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last Saturday was equally worrisome. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Trump heavily criticized an Australian-U.S. refugee deal and told Turnbull that among all the conversations he had with political leaders that day, this one was "the worst call by far."

    Down Under, the ASX 200 was up 0.13 percent in early trade.

    Tensions are also brewing between the Trump administration and Iran, after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn put Iran "on notice" after it conducted a ballistic missile test this week.

    And Trump subsequently tweeted that Iran should be more

    for the that the former U.S. President Barack Obama had struck with them.

    U.S. major indexes were mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average down 0.03 percent to 19,884.91, S&P 500 up 0.06 percent at 2,280.85 and the Nasdaq slipping 0.11 percent to finish at 5,636.2.

    Chicago Nikkei futures were up 0.85 percent at 19,075, while Nikkei futures in Osaka gained 0.71 percent at 19,050. The Japanese benchmark index last finished at 18,914.58.

    Mainland Chinese markets will also return to the trading fray after its Lunar New Year week-long holiday.

    In South Korea, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told South Korea that the two countries will stand united to face the threat from North Korea.

    China's Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is due, along with Hong Kong's retail sales for December. The Bank of Japan will also release its January monetary policy meeting minutes.

    The greenback fell to its lowest levels overnight since mid-November against a basket of currencies at 99.233, but recovered to trade at 99. 813 on Friday. The Australian dollar fetched $0.7656, hitting above $0.76 on Thursday after it reported a record trade surplus in December.

    Meanwhile, sterling fell to $1.253 after the Bank of England unanimously decided to keep benchmark rates unchanged and increased its annual growth forecast to 2 percent from its November estimate of 1.4 percent.

