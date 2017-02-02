Asia shares are likely to open lower, following global markets lower close overnight as investors continue to eye tension between U.S. President Donald Trump and other country leaders.

Recent media reports have surfaced transcripts of Trump's conversations with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, that had the U.S. leader warning he was ready to send U.S. troops to stop "bad hombres down there" unless the Mexican military does more to control them.

Trump's conversation with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull last Saturday was equally worrisome. The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Trump heavily criticized an Australian-U.S. refugee deal and told Turnbull that among all the conversations he had with political leaders that day, this one was "the worst call by far."

Down Under, the ASX 200 was up 0.13 percent in early trade.



Tensions are also brewing between the Trump administration and Iran, after National Security Adviser Michael Flynn put Iran "on notice" after it conducted a ballistic missile test this week.

And Trump subsequently tweeted that Iran should be more

for the that the former U.S. President Barack Obama had struck with them.

U.S. major indexes were mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average down 0.03 percent to 19,884.91, S&P 500 up 0.06 percent at 2,280.85 and the Nasdaq slipping 0.11 percent to finish at 5,636.2.