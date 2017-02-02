Abushamma's ejection allegedly came 15 minutes after another Brooklyn, New York, federal court judge had issued an order staying the ejection of people subject to that ban who already had landed in the U.S.

Her lawsuit says that she was detained for nine hours at JFK Airport, and not allowed to speak to her lawyer. It also claims that she was misled and coerced by Customs and Border Patrol agents into signing a form that purported to require her to return to Saudi Arabia, under threat of being barred from U.S. re-entry for five years.

Instead, the form actually could lead to her visa being canceled, according to the suit.

And the suit claims that Trump's executive order authorizing the travel ban "exhibits hostility to a specific religious faith, Islam, and gives preference to other religious faiths, principally Christianity."

Amon's order issued Wednesday calls for the Trump administration to answer at a hearing in Brooklyn federal court on Feb. 15 why she should not invalidate the form Abushamma signed, reinstate her visa, have her "immediately" returned to JFK Airport and enjoin the administration from detaining Abushamma after she comes back.

Abushamma's lawsuit challenging her ejection is being pressed as her employer, the prestigious Cleveland Clinic, continues taking heat for its planned fundraiser next month at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.