This country may be next on Trump's travel ban

Pakistan must do more to combat homegrown terrorism or risk joining the Muslim-majority nations on President Donald Trump's travel ban, political risk consultancy Eurasia has warned.

"Pakistan's continuing loss of influence with the [U.S.] executive branch and Congress could result in some form of economic and travel sanctions," said analysts Sasha Riser-Kositsky and Shailesh Kumar in a Thursday note.

"A senior White House official already suggested that Pakistan could be included on a list of terrorism-wracked countries whose citizens are now temporarily banned from entering the U.S."



Some policy experts were surprised that the South Asian nation wasn't included on Trump's Jan. 27 executive order. The Islamic Republic of Pakistan has long been a hotbed for various militant groups and those motivated by sectarianism, anti-India sentiments, the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, or ISIS, are among the most prolific.

Washington and Islamabad share a multi-faceted relationship in areas of security, energy and investment, with the U.S. being Pakistan's largest export destination. In a December phone call, Trump told Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that he was "willing to play any role" to help "fantastic' Pakistan."

