Here's the one Dow stock to own if Friday's jobs report blows past the Street

Following a much better-than-expected reading from ADP, which tracks private payrolls, expectations are rising for a blowout number from the official jobs report Friday.

History shows there's one Dow Jones industrial average stock traders should own if they believe the jobs number will beat the Street.

The nonfarm payrolls figure topped the consensus estimate by 20,000 jobs (0.5 standard deviation) on 44 occasions in the last decade, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho. The day of those reports, here were the top Dow performers, on average.