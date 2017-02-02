This $12 million desert mansion, once owned by the 'Oceans 11' producer, will make your jaw drop

    Wealth

    The late Jerry Weintraub was the consummate dream-maker: he managed concert tours for Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin before going on to produce films like "The Karate Kid" and the "Oceans 11" series.

    So it's no surprise that the vacation home in the California desert owned by Weintraub — who died in 2015 — was also a big-time production. The 9,152-square-foot home, located in the exclusive golf community of Bighorn in Palm Desert, has six bedrooms and 7.5 baths.

    But the big showstoppers are the water features. The giant infinity pool extends under the floor of the master bedroom suite to the foot of the bed. That way Weintraub could literally dive right into the day (and the pool) after waking up. It also has a hidden lap pool on the side of the house that has a secret swim-up entrance to the "his" portion of the master bath.

    The 9,152-square-foot Palm Desert home overlooks the Bighorn Golf Club.
    The outer edge of the infinity pool overlooks three different holes of the golf course. And Weintraub built a waterfall to improve the home's facade.

    "Jerry felt to complete the house and the approach of the house, as he was coming up the golf course with his friends, that this hole needed a waterfall," Lorna Ball, the broker representing the property, said.

    The inside of the home is also filled with glam touches, including sliding walls of glass and a great room with a see-through fireplace.


    The bar area is an homage to the 'Oceans 11' movie.
    The interior's coolest feature may be The Oceans Club, a retro homage to the film franchise, which has a giant bar and screening room all designed with Las Vegas flair.

    The home, originally listed for $16 million, is now being offered for $11.9 million. As Danny Ocean might say, it's almost a steal.

    Desert King bathroom in Palm Springs, CA.
    The living room has a great view of the rugged mountains surrounding it.
