This $12 million desert mansion, once owned by the 'Oceans 11' producer, will make your jaw drop

The late Jerry Weintraub was the consummate dream-maker: he managed concert tours for Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin before going on to produce films like "The Karate Kid" and the "Oceans 11" series.

So it's no surprise that the vacation home in the California desert owned by Weintraub — who died in 2015 — was also a big-time production. The 9,152-square-foot home, located in the exclusive golf community of Bighorn in Palm Desert, has six bedrooms and 7.5 baths.

But the big showstoppers are the water features. The giant infinity pool extends under the floor of the master bedroom suite to the foot of the bed. That way Weintraub could literally dive right into the day (and the pool) after waking up. It also has a hidden lap pool on the side of the house that has a secret swim-up entrance to the "his" portion of the master bath.