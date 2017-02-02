The New York Times not 'failing,' Trump taken in by 'fake news,' NYT CEO says

NYT CEO: Some readers felt we were too hard on Hillary Clinton 3 Hours Ago | 04:39

The New York Times has been one of President Donald Trump's biggest targets as he rails against the media and what he calls "fake news," but the media company's CEO told CNBC on Thursday the paper aims to be objective in its coverage.



In fact, while Trump has described The New York Times as "failing," Mark Thompson said it is anything but.

"This is the danger with fake news. Even the president of the United States can be taken in by it and end up saying things which aren't true. We're not failing. We are growing our audiences. We are growing our subscriptions," Mark Thompson said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

Trump has tweeted several times about the The New York Times since winning the election. Earlier this week he advocated someone buy the "failing" newspaper.

The New York Times responded by pointing out that its subscriptions have actually soared.

On Thursday, the company reported it had a net of 276,000 new digital subscribers in the fourth quarter, the best quarter since 2011.