Trump rally helps boost 401(k) balances to record $92,500

More contributions and the Trump rally drove the average 401(k) balance to an all-time high last year of $92,500, up nearly 5 percent from 2015, according to Fidelity Investments, one of the largest providers of workplace retirement plans.

That average balance has increased 33 percent from $69,400 in 2012.



Workers contributed an average of 8.4 percent of their salaries to the employer-sponsored plans last year, which is the highest level of contribution since before the financial crisis, Fidelity found.

When you add in employer matching contributions, which average 3 percent of annual pay, and profit-sharing, which usually adds another 1 percent to contributions, the typical worker is saving 12.4 percent of their salary annually for retirement, said Katie Taylor, Fidelity's vice president of thought leadership.