The lesson for investors, Buffett says, is that you don't have to swing at every pitch.

"The trick in investing is just to sit there and watch pitch after pitch go by and wait for the one right in your sweet spot. And if people are yelling, 'Swing, you bum!,' ignore them."



Just as Williams only swung at pitches in his sweet spot, Buffett only invests in companies that are within his "circle of competence," a concept he first described in his 1996 Shareholder Letter.

"You don't have to be an expert on every company, or even many," he says. "You only have to be able to evaluate companies within your circle of competence. The size of that circle is not very important; knowing its boundaries, however, is vital."