Investing doesn't have to feel like facing down a Major League pitcher.
In HBO's new documentary, "Becoming Warren Buffett," the billionaire compares his investing strategy to America's favorite pastime, referencing baseball legend Ted Williams' book, "The Science of Hitting," in which the All-Star slugger emphasized the importance of knowing your sweet spot.
"If he waited for the pitch that was really in his sweet spot, he would bat .400," Buffett explains. "If he had to swing at something on the lower corner, he would probably bat .235."