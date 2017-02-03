Following last year's over-optimistic prediction of VR statistics, many people are left disappointed by VR sales. But, that got me wondering, just how well is VR doing when when compared to the growth of other "disruptive" technologies. Since the most common comparison of VR is to mobile, I decided to objectively compare the first year of iPhone sales with VR devices (specifically, the Gear VR).

1) iPhone — Year 1 Sales

The original iPhone was announced on June 29, 2007. Traveling back nearly a decade to the release of the first iPhone, we saw massive sales (700,000 iPhones) on opening weekend. But, how did the iPhone fair overall in the first year?

Official Units Sold:

Year 1 Total: 6,129,000 iPhones

2) Gear VR — Year 1 Sales

There are 2 reasons I only chose 1 VR device to compare with the iPhone:

Gear VR has the highest adoption rate

Samsung is the only company to have shared their official number of devices sold

Throughout all of 2016, Samsung dropped hints that their Gear VRs were "selling" like wildfire e.g. news that 1 million people used the Gear VR in April and the 300 thousand units "sold" in Europe (May). Though they were extremely tight-lipped about Gear VR statistics in 2016, during CES of this year, they finally made an official announcement:

Official Units Sold:

Year 1 Total: 5,000,000 Gear VRs