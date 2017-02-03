Europe has its fate in its own hand: Merkel 1 Hour Ago | 04:11

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has rebuffed accusations of currency manipulation by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning other countries in the European Union that the future of the 28-country bloc lies in its hands.

The new U.S. president's comments have been hard on the EU: calling it a "vehicle for Germany," praising Brexit and criticizing the bloc's refugee and monetary policies.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told CNBC that "Europe has its fate in its own hand" and has to focus on itself.

"I believe that the more we are clear on how we define our role in the world, the better we can manage our transatlantic relations, ," Merkel told CNBC as she walked in to the EU leaders meeting in Malta Friday.

"That is why talking about Europe is on top of the agenda for me and not talking about other parts of the world."