    Europe has its fate in its own hands, Germany’s Merkel tells CNBC

    Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel has rebuffed accusations of currency manipulation by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning other countries in the European Union that the future of the 28-country bloc lies in its hands.

    The new U.S. president's comments have been hard on the EU: calling it a "vehicle for Germany," praising Brexit and criticizing the bloc's refugee and monetary policies.

    Chancellor Angela Merkel told CNBC that "Europe has its fate in its own hand" and has to focus on itself.

    "I believe that the more we are clear on how we define our role in the world, the better we can manage our transatlantic relations, ," Merkel told CNBC as she walked in to the EU leaders meeting in Malta Friday.

    "That is why talking about Europe is on top of the agenda for me and not talking about other parts of the world."

    However, she avoided making further comments on the new U.S. administration, saying that such topic wasn't on the summit's agenda.

    European leaders have gathered this Friday in Malta to discuss informally the future of the EU once the U.K. leaves the bloc, as well as its migration policy.

    However, this is the first European meeting since Trump took office and the first since he has openly criticized some European members.

    President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told CNBC that "there's room for explanations" in some of the president's remarks.

    Earlier this week, Trump accused Germany of manipulating the euro.

    "Sometimes I have the impression that the new administration does not know the European Union in detail but in Europe details matter," he told reporters.

