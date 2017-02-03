Lots of 'balls in the air," but we're going to get it right, Trump advisor Gary Cohn says

The breakneck pace of White House meetings and executive orders in the early days of Donald Trump's presidency will come together to yield the right policies for America, top White House economic advisor Gary Cohn told CNBC on Friday.



Addressing questions about whether things are moving too quickly, Cohn said, "We've got a lot of balls up in the air. We've come out of the blocks fast. We're trying to get as much done as we can. We're throwing a lot of ideas around. And look, we're going to get to the right place."



"The one thing I know for sure we're going to get to the right place," stressed Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council and former No. 2 executive at Goldman Sachs. He said the Trump team has a lot of smart people working very hard.



In the short time he's been on the job, Cohn reflected, "It is a different culture than running a financial services company. Every day I learn more. Every day I get smarter. But every day, I feel like we as a team in the White House are getting better and better at what we're doing."



