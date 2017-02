A total of 9.2 million Americans signed up for health plans sold on the federal Obamacare marketplace by the close of open enrollment on Tuesday, officials revealed Friday.

That tally from HealthCare.gov, combined with an estimated 3 million people who signed up on state-run insurance exchanges, means that more than 12 million people selected Obamacare plans even as the Trump administration presses ahead with plans to repeal the health-care reform law and replace it.