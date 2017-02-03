Noted Wall Street irritant Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed President Donald Trump's new steps to ease some financial regulations, arguing that he showed hypocrisy after a populist campaign.

Trump on Friday signed an executive order and memorandum aiming to start easing regulations on the financial industry. The order Trump signed was expected to start a review of the Dodd-Frank financial reform act, the bank industry rules passed after the 2008 financial crisis that he heavily criticized on the campaign trail. The second action was expected to delay a rule intended to require financial advisors to give customers advice that is in their best interest.

While it is not immediately clear how those actions would affect banks' behavior, Warren argued that they were a setback. The Massachusetts Democrat also criticized Trump for appearing with executives like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon at an economic advisory meeting Friday.

"Donald Trump talked a big game about Wall Street during his campaign — but as president, we're finding out whose side he's really on. Today, after literally standing alongside big bank and hedge fund CEOs, he announced two orders — one that will make it easier for investment advisors to cheat you out of your retirement savings, and another that will put two former Goldman Sachs executives in charge of gutting the rules that protect you from financial fraud and another economic meltdown," Warren said in a statement.

The order signed Friday will require the Treasury secretary to submit a report on regulatory changes and legislative recommendations in 120 days, Reuters reported, citing a White House official. Serious changes to Dodd-Frank would likely require congressional action.



Supporters of the Dodd-Frank reforms, which were designed to make the financial system safer, say they increased the stability and liquidity of key institutions. Critics, many in the financial industry, have said it makes it more difficult to lend and harms smaller banks.



Trump said before the meeting with executives that he wanted to cut "a lot" of Dodd-Frank.