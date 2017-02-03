This simple blood test promises to improve your athletic training. We put it to the test

The Blueprint for Athletes tests cost $150 to $400, depending on how much the athlete wants to look at.



"We think a couple hundred dollars to make sure that everything they are doing is helping them, not hindering them, makes a lot of sense," Schwabacher said.



For the Giants, the tests influence training and nutrition schedules, according to head athletic trainer Ronnie Barnes.



"We look at creatine kinase, which tells us about the players and fatigue; we're interested in hydration, and we're able to get that information from the reports," Barnes told CNBC. "As a result of the data we collected, we have been able to advise the coaches about length of practice, breaks during practice and practice duration."



So what about me? For the record, I'm not an elite athlete. But for the last couple years, I have been a guinea pig for the increasing number of direct-to-consumer testing services offered by companies like Illumina and 23andMe (See those results here and here.)



The major difference between those tests and Quest's, of course, is that Illumina and 23andMe are testing genes, while Quest is testing levels of different markers in the blood. There are newer services like Arivale's "wellness" test, which combines the two, and adds information about the gut microbiome to boot (I haven't tried that yet, but rest assured, I will).



And a key question about all of these tests is: How useful are they? It's fun to see the results, but do they actually change anything?



I decided to take my Blueprint results to Dr. Dennis Cardone, a sports medicine specialist and associate professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Medical Center. Cardone is the head team physician for athletic programs at NYU and Long Island University and is a team physician for the U.S. Open tennis tournament.



His take?



The results are "probably not that useful," he told me. "Most important, no doubt, is a good, sound nutritional program and a good program of exercise and training."



OK then. But my results did turn up a couple interesting things. First, I've got a pretty pronounced Vitamin D deficiency. And I don't get enough Omega 3s. And I was a bit dehydrated the morning my blood was drawn.



"There is a significant amount of the population that is deficient in Vitamin D," Cardone told me. He says most people could probably add 1,000 to 2,000 international units daily to supplement their diets anyway. And I already knew I don't eat enough healthful fish or drink enough water. But it's good to have a reminder.