Trading Friday's rally: 6 plays

The "Fast Money" traders run down their list of trades to make as markets rallied Friday.

Trader David Seaburg said he is looking at the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) because he sees investors are trying to get into the sector to take advantage of mergers and acquisitions expected in the near future.



Trader Tim Seymour said he likes emerging markets like Mexico, because they have been outperforming markets in developed nations.



Trader Brian Kelly said he likes gold and silver because the precious metals did not see a dramatic sell off whenever the dollar strengthened throughout the trading day.



Guy Adami said he likes the biotech sector because the area is out of political cross-hairs and names like Amgen are approaching all-time highs in the improving environment.