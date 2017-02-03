White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn told CNBC on Friday that the Trump administration is doing everything possible to boost the economy and create jobs.

Appearing on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street," Cohn said business leaders are telling the White House that regulations, taxes, and infrastructure are impediments to prosperity.



All options for tax reform are on the table, including the controversial border adjustment tax that exempts exports and taxes imports, Cohn said, stressing no decisions have been made.

The interview with Cohn, formerly No. 2 at Goldman Sachs, comes on a day when President Donald Trump plans to take steps that will almost certainly result in the end of some bank regulations. Trump also will meet at the White House with leading CEOs, including JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, Blackstone's Steve Schwarzman, and BlackRock's Larry Fink.

Trump will sign an executive order directing the Treasury Department and other regulators to review parts of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform law that was put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, including the Volcker Rule, according to a senior administration official.

Asked about banking regulations, Cohn spoke more generally and said the president has asked his economic team to identify the top growth-zapping regulations and respond with ideas.

In a presidential memo, the official said Trump will direct the Labor Department to delay implementation for the next 90 days and conduct a review of the so-called "fiduciary rule," designed to prevent conflicts of interest when financial advisors give retirement advice.

Cohn said the "fiduciary rule" was meant to protect investors, but ended up "highly limiting" their choices. At time when younger people need to be brought into the fold to invest for their future, limiting choices is counterproductive, he said.