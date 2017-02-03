Dow rises 100 points after jobs report easily beats expectations; financials jump 1%

U.S. equities traded higher on Friday, with financials leading, following a stronger-than-expected employment report.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped around 100 points — and hovered around 20,000 — with Goldman Sachs contributed the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent, with financials rising 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.26 percent.

The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.8 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expected payrolls to grow by 175,000 with the unemployment rate holding steady.

"Here's the good: It's better than expected and much better on the private payrolls," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, adding the labor force participation rate also rose slightly. "When you see the unemployment rate go higher for the right reason, that's a positive."

Average hourly earnings, however, rose just 3 cents and 2.5 percent on an annualized basis. The average work week was unchanged at 34.4 hours.

The report was "what the Fed needs, but the wages growth was weaker than expected," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "When you have an economy that is so dependent on consumer, wages are very important."

U.S. Treasurys erased earlier losses following the report's release, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.44 percent, while the short-term two-year note yield held near 1.18 percent. "Had wages moved [further] higher, the 10-year yield have moved above 2.5 percent," said Prudential's Krosby.