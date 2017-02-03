Dow rises 100 points after jobs report easily beats expectations; financials jump 1%

    BREAKING:  ISM non-manufacturing index hits 56.5 vs estimate of 57

    U.S. equities traded higher on Friday, with financials leading, following a stronger-than-expected employment report.

    The Dow Jones industrial average jumped around 100 points — and hovered around 20,000 — with Goldman Sachs contributed the most gains. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent, with financials rising 1 percent. The Nasdaq composite advanced 0.26 percent.

    The U.S. economy added 227,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate ticked higher to 4.8 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. Economists polled by Reuters expected payrolls to grow by 175,000 with the unemployment rate holding steady.

    "Here's the good: It's better than expected and much better on the private payrolls," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities, adding the labor force participation rate also rose slightly. "When you see the unemployment rate go higher for the right reason, that's a positive."

    Average hourly earnings, however, rose just 3 cents and 2.5 percent on an annualized basis. The average work week was unchanged at 34.4 hours.

    The report was "what the Fed needs, but the wages growth was weaker than expected," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "When you have an economy that is so dependent on consumer, wages are very important."

    U.S. Treasurys erased earlier losses following the report's release, with the benchmark 10-year note yield falling to 2.44 percent, while the short-term two-year note yield held near 1.18 percent. "Had wages moved [further] higher, the 10-year yield have moved above 2.5 percent," said Prudential's Krosby.

    The Federal Reserve held its first monetary policy meeting this week and opted to keep interest rates unchanged.

    Craig Bishop, vice president of U.S. fixed income at RBC Wealth Management, said Friday's jobs report should keep the Fed on a moderate normalization path. "We had two really solid numbers in the headline and participation rate, but there wasn't anything else to write home about," he said. "I think the trend in wages overall is higher, but not enough to increase inflation."

    The report was the first since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. In the past, Trump has been critical of the unemployment rate, saying it understates the actual level of joblessness.

    Other data due Friday include December factory orders and the January read on the ISM nonmanufacturing index.

    Despite Friday's gains, the three major indexes were on track to post weekly losses amid uncertainty surrounding some of Trump's policies, particularly an executive order barring entry into the U.S. to citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

    On Friday, however, Trump was set to water down the Dodd-Frank financial regulatory framework via executive order. The announcement gave the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) a boost, trading around 1 percent higher in early morning ET.

    Overseas, European equities traded broadly higher, with the Stoxx 600 index rising 0.7 percent.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

    On tap this week:

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10:00 a.m. ISM non-mfg.

    10:00 a.m. Factory orders

