Nonfarm payrolls grew by 227,000 in January while the unemployment rate edged higher to 4.8 percent, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected payrolls to grow by 175,000, compared with 57,000 in December, and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 4.7 percent.

There was little wage pressure, however, with average hourly earnings up just 3 cents and 2.5 percent on an annualized basis.

A more encompassing measure of unemployment that includes those not looking for work as well as those holding jobs part-time for economic reasons rose two-tenths to 9.4 percent, the highest since October.

The report was the first since President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. In the past, Trump has been critical of the unemployment rate, saying it understates the actual level of joblessness.

Friday's report comes amid a mostly positive climate for economic data. The Citigroup Economic Surprise Index is running around multiyear highs thanks in part to jumps in consumer and business confidence as well as stronger-than-expected readings on manufacturing and home sales.

Federal Reserve officials will be watching the jobs numbers closely as well. The central bank declined to raise rates at its meeting this week but has indicated three hikes could be on the way this year if conditions warrant.

This is a developing news story. Check back here for updates.