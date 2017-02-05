Alibaba ventures Down Under to help local businesses go global

The new office is aimed at supporting the 1,300 Australian and 400 New Zealand businesses selling on Tmall and Tmall Global, Alibaba's online retail platforms, as well as attracting new merchants, according to the company's statement.

But delivering e-commerce services isn't Alibaba's sole mandate Down Under.

It also intends on building the entire operating infrastructure for regional businesses to expand globally, which includes cloud computing, online payments and logistics, said Maggie Zhou, managing director of the new Melbourne office.

Indeed, Alibaba has been increasingly focusing on the cloud. Last month, the Chinese behemoth signed a 12-year partnership with the International Olympic Committee to provide both cloud and e-commerce services.

Alibaba already boasts a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand.