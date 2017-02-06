After-hours buzz: FOXA, GPS, FMC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Shares of 21st Century Fox fell 2 percent Monday after the company reported quarterly revenue below Wall Street's expectations. The media company said its revenue was $7.68 billion versus $7.72 billion expected by analysts. The company beat earnings expectations with earnings of 53 cents per share versus 49 cents per share expected, according to Thomson Reuters estimates.

Gap shares surged 4 percent after the company reported higher sales for the month of January and gave higher-than-expected guidance for the next year. The clothing retailer is projecting full-year earnings per share of $2.01 to $2.02, versus $1.96 expected by analysts. The company also reported January sales of $828 million — 2 percent higher than the $813 million in sales in the same month last year.



Shares of FMC fell 4 percent after the company missed on earnings and revenue. The chemical manufacturer reported earnings of 88 cents per share, missing analysts' expectations of 89 cents per share. Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $866 million dollars, below estimates of $915.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Fabrinet shares jumped 3 percent after the company reported earnings above analyst's expectations. The company reported earnings of 91 cents per share versus 79 cents per share expected. Revenue for the technology company also beat expectations at $351.2 million versus $335.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.