Apple's Chinese market share and shipment volume fell for the first time last year, according to market data from IDC.

For 2016, Apple experienced year-on-year decline in China with the tech giant's shipments volume to China falling from 58.4 million units in 2015 to 44.9 million in 2016.



Meanwhile, its market share dropped 4 percentage points to 9.6 percent, even as the Chinese smartphone market grew 9 percent for the full year, according to the latest IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.