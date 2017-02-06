Donald Trump has gold moving higher — and it's probably not done climbing

The man who built gold towers is now driving up the price of gold because of the uncertainty he brings to the White House.

Gold futures prices hit a more-than-two-month high Monday, and they're set to elevate further.

Gold rose about 1 percent Monday, with futures for April settling at $1,232.10 per ounce.

"It's looking the best it's looked in several months, from a technical perspective anyway," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst wtih Kitco. "We could see $100 more on the upside easily."

President Donald Trump's trade and currency commentshave driven investors to seek safety in the metal. That trade got another boost Monday after Trump said Sunday that the effort to dismantle — and replace — Obamacare could take until 2018, raising concerns that his entire agenda is now being pushed back.

The market also responded to Friday's employment report,which showed strong job creation but soft wage growth. Traders took that as a sign that inflation may not be picking up, and the the Federal Reserve will not need to raise interest rates until later in the year.

"Aside from Friday's payroll data, I think there's a general change of heart on Mr. Trump's policies, or how the market is going to perceive it. What we're increasingly experiencing is the Trump agenda may not be implemented as quickly as the market thought. It's going to be challenging," said Bart Melek, TD Securities head of commodities strategy.