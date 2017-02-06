President Trump reportedly had a few unhealthy eating habits on the campaign trail

President Donald Trump apparently wasn't too fond of what many doctors consider healthy eating habits while on the campaign trail.

Trump, 70, who reportedly does not drink or smoke, frequently dined on Diet Coke and fast food like Domino's Pizza, KFC and McDonald's, according to a report from Axios, citing aides who traveled with Trump during his campaign. Most nutritionists recommend moderate consumption of fast food.



Trump, the oldest elected president in U.S. history, has changed his culinary habits since taking office, however, the report said. He still drinks Diet Coke, but has set aside fast food for the time being.

"The steak-and-potatoes narrative is true," a source told Axios. "But he also really likes fish and seafood — so, like crab and shrimp. Things like that. He does eat salad. He'll eat like Cobb salad. … He eats vegetables."



Trump also gets very little sleep or exercise (not counting an occasional round of golf), according to the report.

