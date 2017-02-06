Uber hired a flying car expert who thinks we'll start seeing them in one to three years

Uber is getting serious about a plan to build flying cars, according to Bloomberg.

Uber's plan involves airborne taxis that will travel 50 to 100 miles between "vertiports" that connect passengers between their homes and offices, Bloomberg said. Uber first laid out its vision in a white paper last year.

Now the on-demand ride hailing company has hired Mark Moore, a 30-year NASA veteran, to direct "aviation engineering," Bloomberg's Brad Stone reported on Monday. Moore told Bloomberg that despite technical obstacles and costs, he expects that, with the right market, several flying cars will debut in the next one to three years.

For the full story, see the article at Bloomberg.com