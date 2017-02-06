Watch: Trump speaks to military officials in Florida

President Donald Trump addressed military officials on Monday after another weekend of wrangling over his executive order related to immigration and refugee admissions.



He made the remarks after lunch with troops at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Trump spent his weekend in the state at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump spent the last few days defending the executive order after a federal judge temporarily blocked it and an appeals court denied the administration's request to restore it. Trump then attacked Judge James Robart, the George W. Bush appointee who blocked the order, calling him a "so-called judge" and saying he would be blamed if a terrorist attack took place.

Trump's order temporarily barred travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries and paused the U.S. refugee program. Its rollout sparked confusion at airports and protests nationwide, but Trump the White House has defended it as necessary to properly vet people coming from countries with terrorism concerns.