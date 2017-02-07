Britain’s shoppers turn cautious with inflation expected to squeeze household budgets

Britain's appetite for food and drink rose in January despite an overall dip in retail sales indicating a continued shift in the U.K.'s consumption patterns.

U.K. retail sales fell 0.6 percent in January compared to the same period last year, according to new data from the British Retail Consortium and audit firm KPMG on Tuesday. Over the three months to January 2017, food sales were up 0.6 percent, fuelled by increased demand over Christmas and subsequent New Year health resolutions.

However, the festive period was less kind to retailers in the non-food sector, which saw sales rise just 0.2 percent on a like-for-like basis and 0.3 percent on a total basis, well below the 12-month total average growth of 0.8 percent.

