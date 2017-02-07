California Republicans want Trump administration to delay federal funding for bullet train

Republicans in California's House of Representatives are trying to stop a federal grant for a high-speed rail project, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

All 14 GOP members in the state's lower house signed a letter addressed to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, asking the Trump administration to wait until an audit of the project's finances is complete before sending $650 million in federal funding.



Though President Donald Trump has promised to increase U.S. infrastructure spending, the LA Times reports both Trump's and Chao's views on the high-speed rail project are unknown.

The railway is planned to run from San Diego to Sacramento and was once estimated to cost $33 billion, according to the letter, but costs have now increased to $64 billion.

The representatives who signed the letter, dated Jan. 24, are hoping to stop the $650 million grant from the Transportation Department that could come as early as next week.

In the letter, the lawmakers said they are concerned with increasing expenses and the lack of private investors attached to the railway system.

Read more about the story on theLA Times website.



