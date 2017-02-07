Clash of the Kylies: Minogue and Jenner in trademark dispute over who owns the name

What's in a name? Quite a lot if the battle between reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is anything to go by.



Since 2015, Jenner's legal team have attempted to trademark the name "Kylie" for use in advertising and endorsements — much to the consternation of Minogue's attorney.

Now, it appears that the trademark dispute between the two Kylies is close to being settled, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejecting Jenner's application, according to reports, which are yet to be confirmed by CNBC.

The dispute between the two Kylies has been ongoing for almost two years. On April 1, 2015, Jenner's attorneys filed a trademark application with the USPTO, for her to use the name "Kylie" for "advertising services" and "endorsement services".