Gray Davis, the former California governor, on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's attack on the state and called his threats to take away federal funds counterproductive and something that will be challenged in the courts.
"You can't just take money away from California," said Davis, a Democrat who led the state from 1999 to 2003. "It would be a fight. And he couldn't do it by himself. He'd have to have the support of the Congress."
Trump, in a pre-Super Bowl interview that aired Sunday, told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly, that he's "very much opposed to sanctuary cities. They breed crime, there's a lot of problems. If we have to we'll defund; we give tremendous amounts of money to California. California in many ways is out of control."
California lawmakers are considering passing a bill making it unlawful to use state and local law enforcement resources to detain, investigate or arrest persons for federal immigration purposes. Another bill protects people from having their immigration status disclosed by landlords.
Davis disputed the president's claim sanctuary cities are crime hotbeds. He countered that the FBI looked at the sanctuary cities and "actually found less crime." Los Angeles and San Francisco are among the major cities in California that limit cooperation with immigration authorities.
Even so, Davis concedes Trump might be able to withhold law enforcement money from California. However, he said such action would need to be able to stand up in the courts.