The former California governor said Trump also should want the Golden State to do well since it benefits the rest of the nation too.

"We are the sixth largest economy in the world. We're bigger than Russia. Only the United States, Japan, China, the U.K., and Germany have a larger economy."

Also, Davis said California gives more to the U.S. Treasury than it gets back.

"If he were smart he would look to the future and try to find a way to get along with California, make sure we prosper even more so we could redistribute money to states that he seems to be more fond of," said Davis. "You don't want a bite the golden hand that feeds you."

Last month, California's Democratic state leadership hired former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder as a legal advisor to the legislator as it prepared to wage battle with the Trump administration.

Holder was scheduled to attend a summit in Sacramento on Tuesday where state Senate leaders are looking at ways to respond to policy changes by the Trump administration. Holder declined a request for an interview. The governor's office also had no comment.

As for the secession talk in California, Davis said: "That's always an option for Californians if [the] executive [branch] gets out of control. We'll just keep our money and the United States can keep theirs."

Davis, though, indicated he's "not inclined to sign" the secession petition currently circulating in the state.

He also implied that Trump is acting more like a king than a president.

"When America revolted against the U.K., we did so because we were upset with the arbitrary decisions of the king," said Davis. "Our founding fathers created a system where things can't get done unless there's widespread consensus in the legislature, in the executive and the courts go along with it. He can't get things done without the Congress going along and the courts supporting his action as constitutional."

Meanwhile, Davis also took issue with Trump's characterization of California as "out of control."

"I think things are going pretty good in California," Davis said. "Under Jerry Brown, the budget is back in the black. The last two years we've led the country in job creation. Arguably we're the home of innovation in America."

Davis continued, "Things aren't perfect. But if we're out of control, I'd hate to see people who are in control."

Prior to serving as California governor, Davis was a chief of staff to Governor Jerry Brown and held other state elected posts, including controller and lieutenant governor. Davis lost the governorship in 2003 after a statewide recall; he was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. He has been affiliated with the national law firm of Loeb & Loeb for the past 11 years.