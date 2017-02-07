Golden Gate Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in Southeast Asian startups, partnered with INSEAD business school to issue a report outlining some of the reasons why success eludes so many founders.

Today, cash is more readily available for start-ups than before, giving many of them astronomical valuations. But that's not always a good thing, according to the report, because it breeds overconfidence among start-ups and investors.

"Non-traditional investors that flood in boom times, such as (companies) and family offices, tend to accept higher valuations, following venture capitalists that may only write a small check," Vinnie Lauria, a founding partner at Golden Gate Ventures, told CNBC exclusively by phone.



The report analyzed a selected group of companies in the e-commerce, fintech and software-as-a-service sectors in the U.S. and China that raised more than $5 million to outline reasons why many founders fail to follow in the footsteps of Jack Ma and Travis Kalanick.

They include: