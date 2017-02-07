    BREAKING:  Early movers: GM, KORS, FOXA, GPS, CNC, MNK & more

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

    President Donald Trump signs Executive Orders in the Oval Office of the White House, including an order to review the Dodd-Frank Wall Street to roll back financial regulations of the Obama era February 3, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ ECONOMY

    - Stock futures are higher after Monday's flat day. We get trade deficit data and earnings from Ford and Archer Daniels Midland this morning. Disney earnings come out after the closing bell.

    -Wall Street is reportedly confused over the Trump administration's move to either amend or remove the fiduciary rule governing financial advisers.

    OIL/ ENERGY

    -U.S. crude oil prices are down a bitand back at the $52 a barrel level. Gasoline prices fell overnight to $2.26 a gallon, the new national average.

