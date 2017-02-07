NYC protesters march on Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan for Trump ties

Protesters marched on Goldman Sachs' headquarters in New York on Tuesday in a rally against Wall Street's involvement in President Donald Trump's administration.

Activists from grassroots anti-"swamp" movements Government Sachs and Resist Here railed against Goldman and JPMorgan Chase for their role in the White House's mission to loosen federal regulations on banks.

Members of New York Communities for Change, the Working Families Party and the Hedge Clippers also protested. The demonstration was organized as a part of #ResistTrumpTuesdays, a weekly event organized by Resist Here that began in December.

Among those protesting was 31-year-old Harry Waisbren, co-founder of online video network Act.TV and an Occupy Wall Street veteran.

"Trump has just taken the [Goldman Sachs] executives, brought them into the White House, and it's absolutely disgusting, especially considering how he won the Republican primary as well as the general election chastising the other candidates for their fealty to Wall Street," Waisbren told CNBC.

"The idea of Occupy Wall Street, that we need a government that works for all of us, not just the 1 percent, lives on. It was totally visible and strengthened throughout Bernie Sanders' candidacy," he added.

Marchers condemned the banks' influence on the current administration after then-candidate Trump's calls on the campaign trail to "drain the swamp," or clean the federal government of corrupt influence.

Trump used the phrase time and again to signal a change from business as usual in Washington. But protesters said that very "swamp" has taken over Trump's White House.