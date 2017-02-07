NYC protesters march on Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan for Trump ties

#ResistTrumpTuesdays organizer Nelini Stamp, 29, said Trump targeted voters who were hit hardest in the financial crisis by saying he would end government corruption.
"He said he was going to drain the swamp and all we see is that he's filling it more and more every week," Stamp, a member of the Working Families Party, told CNBC.
"This was never about the American people. This was never about making America great again. It was about rolling back all of the things that Americans have fought for since the financial crisis and ... during the Obama administration," she said.
Trump signed two executive orders on Friday to start the process of relaxing regulations on the financial industry.
The first order began a review of federal financial regulations including the Dodd-Frank act, a set of banking industry reforms put in place after the 2008 financial crisis in a bid to prevent another financial meltdown. The Treasury Department was tasked with determining whether existing regulation conforms to what Trump called "core principles" of his administration.
The second called for a Labor Department review of a rule requiring financial advisors to give their customers advice that is in the client's best interest. The rule is scheduled to start on April 10.
Although the orders have not yet resulted in any concrete regulatory rollback, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., condemned Trump on Friday for issuing the orders, saying the moves were hypocritical after a populist campaign in which he vowed to "drain the swamp."
She argued that the order targeting the fiduciary rule for financial advisors "will make it easier for investment advisors to cheat you out of your retirement savings."
Warren said that those spearheading the Treasury Department review of financial regulations are themselves former Goldman executives: Trump Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin and the president's top economic advisor, Gary Cohn.
Before signing the orders on Friday, Trump met with some of the country's top CEOs, including JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, to discuss tax reform, trade, immigration and regulation.
Renata Pumarol, 32, a protest organizer with New York Communities for Change, decried Trump's Wall Street ties, telling CNBC that a regulation rollback could put the average citizen in harm's way.
"Trump is making it easier for these bankers, for Goldman Sachs, for Chase, to keep robbing ... America," Pumarol said. "We think this is outrageous that he's ... giving (JPMorgan Chase CEO) Jamie Dimon the power to roll back Dodd-Frank, which was basically set in place to protect us."
On Friday, Trump said "there's nobody better" than Dimon to consult about financial regulation.
Ahead of the protest, Goldman Sachs said: "We respect every individual's rights to assembly and free speech in accordance with laws."
In an interview with the New York Times in January, Goldman CEO Lloyd Blankfein brushed off the idea that his firm has any unfair influence on proceedings in Washington.
"It's an imprimatur on our firm that we have such good people that the administration wants to hire them," he said. "But the perception that they'll go to Washington and then favor us is false. The reverse is true. They'll bend over backwards to avoid that. They're not going to serve the interests of Goldman Sachs. They have their own careers and reputations to worry about."
JPMorgan Chase did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.