Obamacare repeal could crush your retiree medical costs

President Donald Trump said in an interview before the Super Bowl that replacing the Affordable Care Act could take the Republican-controlled Congress and his administration until next year. Depending on if and how the law is scrapped, retirees and those headed for retirement could face higher costs for prescription drugs and preventive care.



Though Obamacare primarily dealt with how to provide health insurance coverage for those who didn't have it, the law also delivers free preventive services to Medicare beneficiaries and lowers their out-of-pocket prescription drug costs.

Some of the proposals from Republican lawmakers, including one from Rep. Tom Price, Trump's nominee to be Health and Human Services secretary, would end these provisions in the Affordable Care Act.