Obamacare repeal could crush your retiree medical costs

The Medicare Plan Finder on the Medicare website is a good starting point. The tool will compare Medicare plans by ZIP code. You will need to list the prescription drugs you take. When using the tool, make sure you name what pharmacy you visit regularly.
"Be a smart shopper. Many people are overspending on a plan that isn't right for them," said Katy Votava, president of Goodcare.com, a health-care consulting firm and author of "Making the Most of Medicare: A Guide for Baby Boomers."
Need a human being to help you navigate the confusing mess of Medicare jargon and benefits? You can talk to someone at Medicare by calling 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) or a person at the Medicare Rights Center's free hotline 800-333-4114 or a counselor at your state's health insurance assistance program. All these people are required to give you unbiased advice about your Medicare options.
However, these steps may not be enough to keep your retiree health costs contained.
Historically, inflation averages 3 percent annually, though not since the financial crisis, and health-care costs for seniors usually rise 6 percent per year, said Ron Mastrogiovanni, president and CEO of HealthView Services, which helps financial advisors forecast health-care expenses for their clients.
With the Social Security cost-of-living allowance increases for 2017 at just 0.3 percent, older Americans have a tough time keeping up with rising health-care expenses, Mastrogiovanni said.
"It's not going to impact affluent retirees, it's going to affect the average retiree," he said. "How are we really going to ensure that these are the golden years for people?"